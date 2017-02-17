Worcester literacy campaign dubs February 'Love a Book Month'
The “Worcester: the City that Reads” childhood literacy campaign has announced it is sponsoring its annual “Love a Book Month” initiative this February. As part of the campaign, organizers have donated books for kids to bring home and schools and local organizations working with children have scheduled reading events and activities throughout the month.
