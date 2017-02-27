Worcester firefighters with college diploma in line for extra pay
The city and the union that represents its firefighters have reached agreement on outstanding contractual matters that were remanded from the Joint Labor Management Committee's arbitration award late last year. Among the issues include a salary equity adjustment for those firefighters who were hired before July 1, 2009, and who hold a bachelor's or master's degree.
