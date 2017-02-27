Worcester cops, aided by tips, catch suspect in mini-mart holdups

Police say they have taken into custody the suspect seen on camera in two convenience store robberies in Worcester on Feb. 19. Several anonymous tips from the public led police to Victor Burgos, 34, of 1 Prospect St., Worcester, who was located as he waited for treatment for an undisclosed medical condition in the emergency room of a local hospital. He was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

