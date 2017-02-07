Worcester City Council wants regional...

Worcester City Council wants regional summit on rail service

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The City Council wants the city to convene a regional transportation summit to look at how MBTA commuter rail service to Boston and Amtrak service to New York City can be expanded. The council Tuesday night asked City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. to work with U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Worcester, the Central Massachusettes Regional Planning Commission and representatives from the governor's office on putting together the summit.

