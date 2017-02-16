Worcester City Council rejects political activity restriction in contracts

City Councilors rejected Tuesday night an attempt to insert language about prohibited political activity in the city's contracts that use federal grant funding from Housing and Urban Development. Piggybacking on an item that Councilor-at-Large Michael T. Gaffney tabled from last week, Councilor-at-Large Konstantina B. Lukes proposed a motion that the city include language in its HUD contracts that refers to engaging in political activities. Other councilors said there are already avenues like the Office of Campaign and Political Finance for reporting of political activity, but Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.