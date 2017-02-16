Worcester brewery to host cellist in 'Bach & Beer' concert

No, we're not talking about a new brew, but feel free to say cheers to "Bach & Beer," as internationally known cellist Steuart Pincombe will pair three Bach cello suites with three of Wormtown's beers. Pincombe has been putting on "Bach & Beer" performances across the country, playing a Baroque cello in breweries and pubs as part a project called "Music in Familiar Spaces" that Pincombe co-founded with his wife, Michelle Pincombe.

