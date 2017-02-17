Worcester bakery serves up Washington Pie in a Presidents Day pinch
Need a Washington Pie in a hurry? Mrs. Mack's Bakery at 1393 Grafton St. is the place to go. At the request of a customer seeking to recognize the holiday in good taste, the landmark Worcester bakery on Monday made the traditional Washington's Birthday dessert to order in 20 minutes, at $9.99 for a 10-inch size.
