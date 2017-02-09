Woman's strangulation death in Worcester is ruled a homicide

Sandra L. “Buffy” Hehir, 49, described by a close friend as a delightful person with a love of sports, was found dead Sunday at 8 Congress St, where the friend said she lived. According to a Police Department news release Thursday night, a resident of the building found the body, and an autopsy determined the death was homicide by strangulation. Police said they are working to identify a suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.