Woman seeks dismissal of charges involving abuse of boyfrienda s son

WORCESTER - The girlfriend of a Hardwick man accused of physically abusing his 7-year-old son and withholding food and water from the child asked a judge Friday to dismiss related charges pending against her. Randall E. Lints, 27, and Alexandrea Chadwick, 23, are each awaiting trial in Worcester Superior Court on indictments charging them with two counts each of assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury and permitting substantial bodily injury to a child, and a single count of reckless endangerment of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.