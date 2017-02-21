Warm afternoon pops lid off Worcester record temperature
The National Weather Service in Taunton reported that the temperature in Worcester hit 64 degrees at 3:20 p.m., breaking the record high of 61 degrees that was set in 1990. The normal high temperature on this date is 36 degrees, according to National Weather Service records online.
