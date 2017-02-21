Violent incidents at Worcester schools decline

WORCESTER – Safety-related offenses in city schools have fallen off significantly over the past year-and-a-half, according to statistics provided by the district's safety office. From the 2014-15 school year, when several violent incidents and weapons-related offenses cast a spotlight on school safety in the city, to last school year, the total number of long-term suspension hearings for student offenders dropped from 176 to 130, school safety director Robert Pezzella said.

