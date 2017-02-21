UMass-Dartmouth narrows chancellor se...

UMass-Dartmouth narrows chancellor search to 3 finalists

20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The search committee on Wednesday announced that Robert Johnson, president of Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts; James Lentini, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Oakland University in Michigan; and Philip Way, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University, in Pennsylvania, are in the running. The finalists were selected after an executive recruitment firm contacted 165 potential candidates and then interviewed 40 of them.

