Travel snarled, 2 dead, as storm pummels New England

Close to 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of vehicle crashes reported as a winter storm hit New England on Monday, dropping as much as two feet of snow on parts of Maine and leaving two dead in Massachusetts. A 72-year-old man in Worcester, Massachusetts, died when he was struck by a snowplow on a roadway and a 60-year-old man died after being struck by a snowplow in a Bedford parking lot, police said.

