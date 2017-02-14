Travel snarled, 2 dead, as storm pummels New England
Close to 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of vehicle crashes reported as a winter storm hit New England on Monday, dropping as much as two feet of snow on parts of Maine and leaving two dead in Massachusetts. A 72-year-old man in Worcester, Massachusetts, died when he was struck by a snowplow on a roadway and a 60-year-old man died after being struck by a snowplow in a Bedford parking lot, police said.
