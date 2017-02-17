Tours held for potential developers of former Worcester courthouse
The city is hosting tours of the former Worcester County Courthouse on Main Street in an attempt to drum up developer interest in the vacant building. City officials said more than a dozen people interested in purchasing the property toured the sprawling building last week, with another tour planned for later this week.
