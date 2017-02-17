Then & Now: Cristoforo Colombo Park, Shrewsbury Street, Worcester

The lions that now guard the entrance to this park in Worcester were originally built to guard the enormous train shed at the original Union Station, built in 1875 by the Norcross Brothers and designed by Ware and Van Brunt of Boston. The older Union Station was built in an era when architects were looking back to classical architecture for inspiration, and Italy and Greece were fertile sources for that inspiration.

