Strangulation death of Worcester teacher's aide is ruled a homicide

WORCESTER – A city teacher's aide was found strangled Sunday morning in a Congress Street apartment, police confirmed Thursday. “All her life she was a very kind person," Superintendent Maureen F. Binienda said Thursday of Sandra L. “Buffy” Hehir, a middle school instructional assistant. "I really hope that people join together and try to find who did this."

