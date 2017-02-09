Strangulation death of Worcester teac...

Strangulation death of Worcester teacher's aide is ruled a homicide

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – A city teacher's aide was found strangled Sunday morning in a Congress Street apartment, police confirmed Thursday. “All her life she was a very kind person," Superintendent Maureen F. Binienda said Thursday of Sandra L. “Buffy” Hehir, a middle school instructional assistant. "I really hope that people join together and try to find who did this."

