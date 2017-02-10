Special education school advocates make funding case to lawmakers in Worcester

Summit Academy, which currently enrolls 42 students at 15 Jamesbury Drive, faces the same challenges as many other Chapter 766 special education schools, primarily the difficulty of keeping teachers who can find better pay and shorter hours elsewhere. But the school's directors, aided by the testimony of a satisfied parent and couple of current students, told state Sen. Jennifer L. Flanagan, and state representatives Kimberly N. Ferguson and Kate D. Campanale at Friday's event, that the specialized services they offer are vital and irreplaceable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.