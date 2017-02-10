Special education school advocates make funding case to lawmakers in Worcester
Summit Academy, which currently enrolls 42 students at 15 Jamesbury Drive, faces the same challenges as many other Chapter 766 special education schools, primarily the difficulty of keeping teachers who can find better pay and shorter hours elsewhere. But the school's directors, aided by the testimony of a satisfied parent and couple of current students, told state Sen. Jennifer L. Flanagan, and state representatives Kimberly N. Ferguson and Kate D. Campanale at Friday's event, that the specialized services they offer are vital and irreplaceable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC