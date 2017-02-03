Sisters bilked immigrants of $800k
WORCESTER – Two daughters of a Rhode Island woman sent to federal prison last year after admitting to bullying more than $800,000 out of immigrants in the country illegally were convicted on similar charges Friday in U.S. District Court. Alba Pena and Indranis Rocheford, sisters in their 20s from Rhode Island, were tried together in front of a jury on eight counts of wire fraud, for their role in the same scheme.
