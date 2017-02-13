Should Worcester declare itself a San...

Should Worcester declare itself a Sanctuary City?

Perhaps 1,000 people demonstrated outside and inside City Hall recently over a sparring match within the City Council over whether Worcester was or wasn't, and should or shouldn't be a "Sanctuary City" for people living in the country illegally. What's your opinion and why? Or email a letter to [email protected], or mail to Monthly Topic, Telegram & Gazette, 100 Front Street, Floor 5, Worcester, MA 01608-1440.

