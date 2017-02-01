Seven Hills Charter School superinten...

Seven Hills Charter School superintendent stepping down

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – Seven Hills Charter Public School Superintendent Krista Piazza will step down at the end of the school year, the school announced Wednesday. Ms. Piazza, who has been the principal/superintendent for the last 15 years of the school's 21 years of existence, notified Seven Hills' leadership board of her decision in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC