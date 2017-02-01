Seven Hills Charter School superintendent stepping down
WORCESTER – Seven Hills Charter Public School Superintendent Krista Piazza will step down at the end of the school year, the school announced Wednesday. Ms. Piazza, who has been the principal/superintendent for the last 15 years of the school's 21 years of existence, notified Seven Hills' leadership board of her decision in December.
