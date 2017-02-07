Sander tips over in Hillcrest Ave. yard in Worcester
Police said no residents were injured, and said the sander did not cause any structural damage to the house, at 36 Hillcrest Ave. The police crash reconstruction udirennit is investigating. Around 10:45 p.m., crews from DiRenzo Towing & Recovery righted the truck, leaving a significant pile of sand in the homeowners' yard.
