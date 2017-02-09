Route 20 sewer project advances along Worcester's 'last frontier'

Work on the long-discussed project to extend municipal sewer service to the Route 20 corridor is on track to begin this spring or early summer, and businesses and homes in that area may be able to tie in to the new sewer lines in 2019. Sewers are expected to open the city's "last frontier," Route 20 between Massasoit and Sunderland roads, to greater development by freeing vacant land for building and allowing existing uses to expand.

