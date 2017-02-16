Report investigates potential uses of Worcester State's May Street building

WORCESTER – A new report shows Worcester State University's recently purchased May Street temple building could house a number of classrooms and labs, freeing up needed space on the main campus. But Rickes Associates Inc.'s study, which the Worcester State Board of Trustees' finance and facilities committee is scheduled to take up at its next meeting Thursday, does not determine whether or to what extent the building would need to be physically altered to accommodate those new uses.

