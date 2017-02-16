Report investigates potential uses of Worcester State's May Street building
WORCESTER – A new report shows Worcester State University's recently purchased May Street temple building could house a number of classrooms and labs, freeing up needed space on the main campus. But Rickes Associates Inc.'s study, which the Worcester State Board of Trustees' finance and facilities committee is scheduled to take up at its next meeting Thursday, does not determine whether or to what extent the building would need to be physically altered to accommodate those new uses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC