Regional VA director to answer questions
WORCESTER – The Veterans Administration's regional director will take questions from veterans and their families Feb. 28 at a town hall event. John P. Collins, director of the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, will attend the event as well as claims representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration officials, according to a VA announcement.
