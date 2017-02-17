Police continue search for man missing for a year

It was about 10:40 a.m. He was walking down the road a few hundred yards from his home at 7 William Allen Drive. Suffering from dementia, he had wandered off from the house he was living in with his daughter Miriam, and son-in-law, Sam Ismail. Sam Ismail said when he realized his father-in-law was gone, he ran out and tried to follow him with the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.