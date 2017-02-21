News | Worcester Teenagers Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Gun

News | Worcester Teenagers Arrested f...

Worcester Teenagers Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Gun

Worcester police chased down and arrested two Worcester teenage boys who were seen in possession with a gun in the area of Oberlin Street. One teen is being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.

