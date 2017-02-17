News | Worcester Man Arrested for Trafficking Heroin
Andres Abreu, 51, is being charged with Distribution of a Class A Substance , Possession of a Class A Substance w/ the Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking in Class a 36-99 grams. Riani is being charged with Possession of a Class A Substance and Resisting Arrest.
