News | Worcester Man Arrested for Stabbing

Worcester Man Arrested for Stabbing

A Worcester man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place at the Shell Gas Station on Madison Street in January. Luis Rosas, 35, of Worcester was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

