News | Worcester Man Arrested After Intentionally Hitting Another Man With Truck
A Worcester man was arrested after he intentionally hit another man with a truck in the area of Worcester Academy. Seamus Carey, 19, of Worcester is being charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of property damage, and leaving the scene of personal injury.
