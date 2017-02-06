News | Two Arrested for Armed Robberies in Worcester
David Perez, 29, of Worcester and Erin Gonzalez, 23, of Spencer were arrested in the area of 205 Millbury Street on Friday, February 3 and charged with masked armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. On January 23 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Worcester Police responded to the area of 63 Endicott Street for a report of an armed robbery which had just occurred.
