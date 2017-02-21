News | Seven Officers to Graduate From Worcester Police Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday
Seven Worcester Police officers are set to graduate from the Worcester Police Mounted Patrol Unit following a 10-week training session conducted by the Massachusetts State Police. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 21 at 11 a.m. inside the training arena at the state police barn in action.
