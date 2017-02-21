News | Seven Officers to Graduate Fro...

News | Seven Officers to Graduate From Worcester Police Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Seven Worcester Police officers are set to graduate from the Worcester Police Mounted Patrol Unit following a 10-week training session conducted by the Massachusetts State Police. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 21 at 11 a.m. inside the training arena at the state police barn in action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,055,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC