News | Monfredo: All Aboard for "Love a Book Month"
"Worcester: the City that Reads" will be sponsoring its annual "Love a Book Month" during the month of February. Last week I filed an agenda item on this topic and the entire School Committee supported the concept of bringing it to the schools.
