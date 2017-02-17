News | Monfedo: Worcester Historical Museum's Valentine Contest is Huge Success

News | Monfedo: Worcester Historical ...

Monfedo: Worcester Historical Museum's Valentine Contest is Huge Success

The Worcester Historical Museum's 39th annual Valentine Contest hosted by William Wallace, Executive Director of the Museum, took place just recently in between the many snow storms in our area. Mr. Wallace, who could be a talk show host, was outstanding as he mixed wit and charm into his presentation to the delight of the winning Valentine contestants, parents and educators.

