News | Man Stabbed in the Chest in Worcester

A man was stabbed in the upper chest in the area of Green Hill Parkway and Lincoln Street early Sunday morning. On Sunday, February 05, at approximately 3:47 a.m., Worcester Police responded to the emergency room of a local hospital for a report of a man that had arrived there suffering from a stab wound.

