News | Man Robs Worcester Convenience Store

Man Robs Worcester Convenience Store

Wednesday

On Tuesday, February 14 at approximately 7:45 a.m., Worcester Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 578 West Boylston Street . Prior to arriving on scene, police were told that the suspect fled on foot in the direction of Quinsigamond Community College.

