News | Man Charged in Worcester With Trafficking Cocaine
According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr., Dwayne Lachance, 25, of 18 Partridge Hill Road, Charlton, is also being charged with possession of a class E substance with intent to distribute. He was arrested early Thursday afternoon, the result of a joint investigation by Charlton and Southbridge Police, the State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office and the Southern Worcester County Counter-Crime and Drug Task Force.
