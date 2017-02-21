News | Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Guns in his Worcester Apartment
Gerardo Rodriguez, 19, is being charged with two counts of firearm use in a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm w/out FID, two counts of receiving stolen property over $250, two counts of improper storage of a firearm, and two counts of ammunition w/out and FID. On Tuesday, February 21, members of the Vice Squad executed a search warrant at 12 Tirrell Street, Apartment 3. The named target of the search warrant was Rodriguez.
