New York company to pay $75K in Worcester tenant discrimination claim

WORCESTER – The company that controls the Washington Heights apartment complex has agreed to pay $75,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against a tenant with disabilities. The office of Attorney General Maura Healey reported Tuesday that Related Companies Inc. of New York City and related entities agreed to pay $60,000 to former tenants who complained about discrimination and $15,000 to the state.

