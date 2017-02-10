Meet the Chef: Chris McMahon/Mac's Diner Updated at
Chris McMahon of Holden is chef/owner of Mac's Diner, 185 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, a family-owned and -operated business since 1931. Diners refer to this full-serve restaurant located in the city's busy Restaurant Row as a “hidden gem” and one of “Worcester's Institutions.” The restaurant is known for homemade Italian specialties, generous portions and friendly, attentive service.
