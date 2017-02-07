Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Situational Awareness Statement - February 6, 2017
The National Weather Service in Taunton continues to monitor a wintry mix forecast for Tuesday into Tuesday night. NWS has high confidence for wintry precipitation, but lower confidence on timing of precipitation, type, transition zones, and snow and ice amounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC