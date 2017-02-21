Man injured in Auburn Mall gang fight

Auburn Police Chief Andrew J. Sluckis Jr. said police received several calls at approximately 1:50 p.m. Saturday of a large fight outside of Macy's at the mall. As officers were arriving, they found a Nissan Pathfinder fleeing the scene with three young men inside, one of whom was bleeding from his facial area, Chief Sluckis said.

