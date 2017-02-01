Man accused of shooting Worcester Honey Farms clerk in eye kills himself
A 21-year-old Worcester man charged with shooting a convenience store clerk in the eye during a 2013 robbery at a Honey Farms on Vernon Street took his own life Dec. 16 at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, according to a spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson. Jaiquan Harris, formerly of 7 Laurel St., was being held in lieu of bail at the Dartmouth facility while awaiting trial in Worcester Superior Court on multiple charges stemming from an April 17, 2013, holdup at the Honey Farms store at 64 Vernon St. Investigators said the 66-year-old victim, identified in court records as James Altobelli, was shot in the eye by Mr. Harris after handing over cash.
