Man accused of shooting Worcester Hon...

Man accused of shooting Worcester Honey Farms clerk in eye kills himself

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A 21-year-old Worcester man charged with shooting a convenience store clerk in the eye during a 2013 robbery at a Honey Farms on Vernon Street took his own life Dec. 16 at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, according to a spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson. Jaiquan Harris, formerly of 7 Laurel St., was being held in lieu of bail at the Dartmouth facility while awaiting trial in Worcester Superior Court on multiple charges stemming from an April 17, 2013, holdup at the Honey Farms store at 64 Vernon St. Investigators said the 66-year-old victim, identified in court records as James Altobelli, was shot in the eye by Mr. Harris after handing over cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester 8 hr Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 3
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC