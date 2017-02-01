MA Selectmen Relent on Taking New Fire Dept. SUV

Jan. 31--BROOKFIELD -- Selectmen have decided to go ahead with the purchase of a sport utility vehicle for the Fire Department, even though a majority of the board insists that the fire chief did not follow proper procedure to buy the SUV. Without selectmen's consent, Fire Chief Peter Martell spent $33,814 of town money for a 2017 Ford Expedition, plus about $2,000 to outfit the vehicle.

