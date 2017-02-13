MA: City Manager Opposed to Privatizi...

MA: City Manager Opposed to Privatizing Union Station

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. says he is not in favor selling Union Station to a private entity, but is open to exploring the possibility of transferring ownership of the historic train station to the city. Calling Union Station an "important public asset," Mr. Augustus said it would not be beneficial to the city or region as a whole to relinquish public control over the operation and maintenance of such an important public transportation hub and landmark building to a private entity.

Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3
The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29
Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29
Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21
15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17
For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16
