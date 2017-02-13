MA: City Manager Opposed to Privatizing Union Station

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. says he is not in favor selling Union Station to a private entity, but is open to exploring the possibility of transferring ownership of the historic train station to the city. Calling Union Station an "important public asset," Mr. Augustus said it would not be beneficial to the city or region as a whole to relinquish public control over the operation and maintenance of such an important public transportation hub and landmark building to a private entity.

