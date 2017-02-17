Lt. Gov. Polito to speak at MCPHS Uni...

Lt. Gov. Polito to speak at MCPHS University graduation

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be the commencement speaker at MCPHS University's graduation this spring, the school announced Friday. The pharmacy and health sciences college, which has campuses in Boston, Worcester and Manchester, New Hampshire, will hold the ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on May 6. “Along with Governor Baker, Lt.

