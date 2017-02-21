Lifestyle | Worcester's Greenwood to Speak on Faking Your Own Death at Clark
Worcester's Elizabeth Greenwood will speak about faking your own death during her "Light in the Dark," presentation at Clark University. The book includes stories of men and women who were desperate enough to lose their identities, and families, to start over.
