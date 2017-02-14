Kalter: Study questions genetic drug tolerance

OF MICE AND MEN: Dr. Markus Vallaster of UMass Medicial Center led a study that found mice exposed to nicotine had offspring with a higher tolerance for the drug, making researchers question whether the discovery could exist with other drugs like antibiotics. Staff Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki Men who smoke cigarettes could be putting their future children at risk by building up an inherited tolerance to drugs, making doctors question whether their offspring could be less responsive to other drugs like antibiotics, according to new research from University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.