Kalter: Study questions genetic drug ...

Kalter: Study questions genetic drug tolerance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

OF MICE AND MEN: Dr. Markus Vallaster of UMass Medicial Center led a study that found mice exposed to nicotine had offspring with a higher tolerance for the drug, making researchers question whether the discovery could exist with other drugs like antibiotics. Staff Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki Men who smoke cigarettes could be putting their future children at risk by building up an inherited tolerance to drugs, making doctors question whether their offspring could be less responsive to other drugs like antibiotics, according to new research from University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC