Judge won't reconsider dismissal of murder charge against Worcester woman

WORCESTER - Rejecting a request by prosecutors, a judge has declined to reconsider her dismissal of a murder charge against a Worcester woman in the 2014 stabbing death of the woman's fiance. In a Nov. 3 ruling, Judge Janet Kenton-Walker dismissed a murder charge that was pending against 34-year-old Stephanie Fernandes in Worcester Superior Court, in the May 7, 2014, fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Andrew T. Wagner.

