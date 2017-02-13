Investigation continues into fatal hit-and-run in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Pleasant Street Monday examined a truck said to resemble the vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian, but the owner is not considered a suspect. A police spokesman said officers at the scene of the accident near 1251 Pleasant St. spoke with a man who drove a similar-looking truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC