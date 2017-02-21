Inspired by Mother Teresa, Worcester diocese launches annual fund drive for charity

Every year at 9 in the morning on Thanksgiving and Christmas, hundreds of volunteers gather at the Catholic Charities of Worcester County headquarters on Hammond Street and fan out across the city, delivering upwards of 1,500 holiday meals to shut-ins over the course of a few hours. The holiday meal delivery service begun by Bishop Bernard J. Flanagan in the 1960s is just one example of the work done by Catholic Charities, among the agencies that will benefit from a $5 million fund drive launched by the Diocese of Worcester on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.